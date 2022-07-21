Trio of Titles Added to Nintendo Switch Online NES/SNES Service

Three titles have joined the Switch Online library for NES and SNES fans. The SNES gains 2D fighting game Fighter’s History alongside Puyo Puyo in the form of Kirby’s Avalanche, while the NES gains Daiva Story 6 – a side-scrolling Famicom shooter. All three games are also featured in the Super Famicom release of titles – making this a rare month where Japanese account-holders don’t have access to an exclusive game or two in the mix.

Fighter’s History was a big deal in its day thanks to a Capcom lawsuit about it copying Street Fighter II, while Kirby’s Avalanche was one of the first times 16-bit players would know that Puyo Puyo was something that could be revamped as Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine was the same core game on the Genesis and here within two years, you had it on the SNES. It’s a solid lineup overall and a welcome improvement from prior months.