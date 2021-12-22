Tropico 6 – Caribbean Skies Cruises onto Switch Today

Today, the Tropico 6 – Caribbean Skies DLC succeeds in expanding El Prez’s domain once again by branching out to the Switch. Now, Switch-based virtual dictators can take on several new missions and take advantage of a few new features to both grow their empires and tighten their grip on the territory they already control.

Should fans choose to download the Tropico 6 – Caribbean Skies DLC, they can enjoy the following:

A new campaign: There are new scenarios featuring five new missions, with each unlocking a new play style.

There are new scenarios featuring five new missions, with each unlocking a new play style. Deploy Drones: Drones can now be used for surveillance, transportation and supply.

Drones can now be used for surveillance, transportation and supply. Eight new buildings: There are new structures to support the new drone services as well as a new “Balloon Tours” tourist attraction.

Four new edicts: These include: “Gig Economy, Qult Anonymous, Drone Economy and Drone Recycling.”

These include: “Gig Economy, Qult Anonymous, Drone Economy and Drone Recycling.” Two new traits: “Drone Enthusiast” and “Qult Leader.”

“Drone Enthusiast” and “Qult Leader.” New Decorations: Three new palace decorations and a new “Banana Business Suit” are also included for those who want to inject even more style into their rule.

Tropico 6 – Caribbean Skies is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch.Those unfamiliar with Tropico should check out our review of Tropico 5 for a better idea of what being “El Prez” is like.