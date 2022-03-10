TT Games Discussing Bringing the Galaxy to Life in Latest LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Trailer

TT Games, Warner Bros. Games, and Lucasfilm Games today released a new trailer showcasing the Star Wars galaxy in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

It’s no secret just how large and ambitious LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is for developer TT Games. Not only has the team built a campaign that covers all nine Skywalker Saga films, but they’ve also created a vast galaxy to explore. Players will not only get to visit iconic locations like Naboo, Tatooine, Coruscant, and Endor in campaign missions, but also freely visit and explore them at their leisure.

TT Games’ latest behind-the-scenes look showcases the amount of care an attention that’s gone into recreating these iconic locations. New technology enables great weathering effects, differentiated sky colors, and more detail than in any previous LEGO game. In addition to the locations, the trailer also confirmed there’ll be plenty of fun characters to unlock, including Mama the Hutt, Yaddle, and Babu Frik. Players will also be able hunt down Kyber Bricks throughout the galaxy to upgrade your character’s abilities.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launches April 5 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC. PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.