Tune in for 20 Minutes of New Reveals for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Next Week

Capcom has been fairly light on details for their upcoming expansion for Monster Hunter Rise, but it seems we’re about to get a lot more into things as they’ve officially announced a broadcast next week with new details. It’s confirmed to include new monster reveals, gameplay info and much more in a crammed 20 minutes dedicated to the upcoming DLC. Prior to this announcement all we’ve really seen is short teaser trailers so it will be exciting to see just what all is in store for Sunbreak as players have been eager to dive into more combat.

The stream will air on March 15 at 7AM PDT and 10AM EDT. Check out the announcement tweet below: