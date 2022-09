Capcom invites everyone to tune in for their Tokyo Games Show Digital Showcase. The showcase will stream on September 15 at 7:00 am PT/10:00 am ET. Capcom dev team members will be providing updates on their upcoming projects such as Street Fighter 6, Exoprimal, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Resident Evil Village, and Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection. Interested parties can tune in to the stream at right here.