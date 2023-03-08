Tunic’s Deluxe Edition is Up for Pre-Order

Tunic Team has partnered up with Fangamer to create a special, physical release for Tunic, the studio’s mysterious, fox-starring adventure game. This version of the game is coming packed with a huge haul of physical extras, including the full manual. As anyone who’s familiar with Tunic should know, piecing together the manual is a big part of the game. So, those who haven’t beaten it yet would do well not to look to far ahead should they order this.

In addition to the manual, Tunic Deluxe Edition includes a fold-out map of the overworld, a miniature version of the manual with fewer spoilers, two sheets of stickers and a download code for the Tunic soundtrack. This package is selling for 45 dollars and is available for both Switch and PlayStation 4. Those who only want the instruction manual can also, just order its standalone version for twenty dollars.