Turbo Golf Racing Unveiled For PC, Xbox Alongside Day One Game Pass Release

Rocket League popularized a sports-based driving game and now we’re going from a soccer variant to a high-speed golf game with Turbo Golf Racing. Hugecalf Studios is crafting something that blends crazy-fast action with cars and does something that many may find impossible – make a golf-style game exciting. With up to either player multiplayer action online, it looks like a ton of fun. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been much footage shown of it – so it’s tough to get a real idea for how things will play. However, it will be getting an open beta soon and will launch on Game Pass on PC and Xbox, while also launching on Steam.