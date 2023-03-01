Turkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Humble Bundle Released

The devastation caused by earthquakes over the past few weeks has been unbelievable, but Humble Bundle is doing what it can to provide relief and aid with a new gaming bundle. 100% of the proceeds go to earthquake relief, and for $30, players get a lot to show for their donation. There are 72 items in total with this bundle, with a blend of AAA-level games, tactical games, Turkish games and something from just about every genre imaginable represented.

Gotham Knights, Ghostrunner, and both System Shock Enhanced Edition and System Shock 2 are here. Those seeking some Metroidvania thrills will love Flynn: Son of Crimson, while Worms Rumble offers side-scrolling multi-player mayhem. Harmony’s Odyssey looks like a ton of fun for anyone who enjoys 3D puzzlers, while fans of thievery will enjoy Monaco. Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue DX is a flawed,, but fun platformer, while Hyper Gunsport offers up some side-scrolling sporting chaos.

Fighting fans can enjoy Guilty Gear X2 #Reload, and platforming fans can enjoy a Turkish gem in Alchemist’s Castle. There is a ton of variety here and it would be impossible to find absolutely nothing to enjoy in this entire bundle.