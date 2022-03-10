Turtle Beach and Roccat Announce Wireless Gaming Ear Buds

Turtle Beach and Roccat announced that they will each be launching a pair of wireless earbuds for gamers on the go: the Turtle Beach Scout Air and Roccat Syn Buds Air. These earbuds are compatible with Android and iOS devices along with other gaming devices that allow for Bluetooth connectivity such as Mac, PC and Nintendo Switch. The earbuds can get 20 hours of battery life with a five hour charge and portable charging case that can give up to 15 additional hours on the go. Both earbuds will retail for $99.99 and will be available at participating retailers starting March 21.