Turtle Beach Announces Recon 200 Gen 2

Turtle Beach announced that the Recon 200 Gen 2, the next evolution of their Recon 200 gaming head, is now available for pre-order. This new evolution features 40mm drivers, ProSpecs glasses friendly technology, softer foam cushions, a more rigid headband and Variable Mic Monitoring. The 12-hour battery delivers immersive detailed sound with bass-boost and is functional with spatial audio apps such as Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, DTS Headsphone: X and Sony 3D. The biggest quality of life improvement over the previous generation is the Recon 200 Gen 2 will function as a passive headset if the battery charge runs out. The Recon 200 Gen 2 is now available for pre-order with a retail price of $59.95 and is available in black, white or the new midnight blue. The Recon 200 Gen 2 is compatible with PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.