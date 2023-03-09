Turtle Beach Announces New Color Options For Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max

Turtle Beach announced that their Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max gaming headset is now available in two new colors: teal and pink. The Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max features 48 hour battery life, 3D spatial sounds and multiplatform connectivity meaning that a player can use this headset with their Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Additionally, this is Turtle Beach’s first certified Carbon Neutral product where most of the packaging has been replaced by more sustainably sourced paper trays and a major reduction in use of plastic in an attempt to be more environmentally friendly. The Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max has a retail price of $129.99 and is also available in black, midnight red and arctic camo.