Turtle Beach Announces Xbox REACT-R Controller

Turtle Beach announced their newest wired Xbox controller, the REACT-R, is now available in the UK and Europe. The REACT-R is also available for pre-order in the US and is scheduled to launch on August 17. The REACT-R is a more affordable counterpart to their Recon controller and features many of the same features such as on board audio controllers such as independent game and mic audio volume controls and access to Turtle Beach’s Superhuman Hearing. Other features include n ergonomic shape with textured grips, handles, and triggers, two mappable quick-action buttons on the back of the controller, and dual-rumble motors in the handles. The MSRP for the REACT-R is $39.99/£34.99 /€44.99 and is available in black or white with purple accents.

And since we brought up the Recon controller, Turtle Beach has also announced that their Recon controller will be available in Arctic Camo. This new color scheme can be pre-ordered now and will be available in the UK and Europe August 10 and the US on August 24. The Recon is still my preferred PC controller, and a more detailed synopsis of it can be found in our review.