Turtle Beach Recon Controller Now Available

Turtle Beach’s new Recon controller is now available for purchase. The Recon is a wired controller designed for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S and features on board audio controls that work with any headset with a 3.5mm input where players can adjust game volume, chat volume, EQ settings and add Turtle Beach’s Superhuman Hearing feature to any headset. The Recon also allows users to adjust thumbstick sensitivity with its Pro-Aim focus feature. The Recon is available in either black or white for $59.95 from their website and other participating retailers. More information and our impressions can be found in the review.