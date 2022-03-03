Turtle Beach Reveals Two New Stealth 600 Gen 2 Headsets

Turtle Beach has announced that their popular Stealth 600 Gen 2 gaming headset will be receiving two new updates later this year: the Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX and the Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB. The two new models are designed to improve on the features available in the 2020 model. The Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB is designed to hold a long lasting 24 hour battery charge while transmitting through a proprietary lag-free 25 GHz wireless USB transmitter. Players will be able to experience immersive 3D spatial surround sound through 50mm speakers and crystal clear chat through the Gen 2 flip-to-mute mic. Features like ProSpecs glassess-friendly comfort in the ear cushions and Superhuman Hearing are also featured in this model. The Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB will be available in black or white with an MSRP of $99.99.

The Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX includes those features but will have some key differences. The Stealth Gen 2 MAX will be available in black, midnight red or arctic camo. There will be on board controls to activate features like Superhuman Hearing. If a 24 hour battery life doesn’t sound long enough, the Gen 2 MAX boasts a monstrous 48 hour battery life expectancy. The MSRP for the MAX is $129.99.

The Xbox version of the Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX and Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB are available for pre-order in Europe and the UK with and expected ship date of April 3. The Xbox version of these headsets will be available for pre-order in the US on April 3 with and expected ship date of May. The dates for the PlayStation version will be announced later this year. An announcement trailer for these headsets can be seen here.