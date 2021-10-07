Twenty Minute Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct to Air Next Week

Two weeks ago at the latest Nintendo Direct, the Japanese publisher teased two upcoming presentations for two of their released Switch games: the announcement of the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character, which turned out to be Sora from Kingdom Hearts, and a dedicated showcase for the newest Animal Crossing.

At the time, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct was scheduled to stream sometime in October, but we now have a specific date and time of October 15 at 7 AM PT courtesy of the tweet below from the official Animal Crossing Twitter account. The tweet also mentions that the Direct should run about twenty minutes, and will primarily feature new content set to launch in-game in November, which will likely include The Roost cafe that was teased as part of the Direct’s announcement.

[Announcement]

The #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Direct will air on Oct. 15 at 7am PT! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of information about the content coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November. #ACNH pic.twitter.com/gc7rfFoxpk — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) October 6, 2021

