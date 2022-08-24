Twisted Non-Linear Detective Game The Case of Golden Idol Emerges a With Demo

Well, Playstack certainly seems to fully support the Future Games Show. The London-based publisher delivered both The Entropy Centre and The Last Faith during the showcase’s Summer Game Fest edition, and now the Gamescom 2022 edition has been graced with the latest game Playstack is publishing, developer Color Grey Games’ The Case of the Golden Idol. Described as a non-linear mystery spanning forty years and a dozen gruesome deaths across an alternate eighteenth-century England, the game sees players attempting to figured out what happened in each case and figure our the story connecting everything (which likely involves the mysterious titular golden idol). And as seen in the trailer below, we can’t emphasize enough how gruesome things can get…

Aside from the unique and darker pixel art style, what possibly jumps out the most with the game is its gameplay and methods of investigation. With each case being describe as a snapshot of a moment in time, players are free to move about and investigate whatever or whoever they what, using deductive skills to gather what info they feel is important until they’re ready to fill in the blanks – quite literally with the game’s interactive notepad – and see if they’re correct. The clip boasts praise from some notable industry professionals, including Lucas Pope, who knows a thing or two about unique mysteries, so take that as a good sign. And if you don’t believe Lucas, the game’s announcement came with the news that a demo of it is now live on Steam, so you can try the first portion of The Case of the Golden Idol for yourself before it comes out later this year for PC.