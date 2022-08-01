Two Additional Circuits Coming as DLC for F1 22

Today, Codemasters and EA announced that two additional circuits are coming to F1 22. Portimao will be making its return, as it is not on the calendar for 2022. Players can race on this circuit for Time Trials and Grand Prix modes as it is not included on the calendar for the Season or Career. Portimao was used in 2020 and 2021 to help complete the calendar. This will be a free update coming on August 2. The Shanghai Circuit in China will also be coming to the game for free on September 12. You can check out a hot lap at Portimao below featuring Lewis Hamilton.