Two Classic Double Dragon Titles Get Rereleases

Hot on the heels of the latest reboot Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons two classic Double Dragon titles have been announced for release on modern consoles. The two games in question are Double Dragon Advance and Super Double Dragon. Double Dragon Advance is an enhanced remake of Double Dragon, originally release in the arcade in 1987. It was released about twenty years ago for Gameboy Advance which added characters from Double Dragon II: The Revenge along with four new stages to extend the short length of the game. The story pits Billy and Jimmy Lee against the Black Shadow Warriors on a quest to save Billy’s captured girlfriend Marian.

Super Double Dragon is the fourth mainline Double Dragon that was originally released for SNES about thirty years ago. Marian has toughened up and became a police officer but once again finds herself kidnapped by the Black Shadow Warriors, though this time it was during a criminal investigation of the gang and not being sucker punched in front of a garage. Rescuing Marian will take Billy and Jimmy through city streets, jungles and temples.

The Double Dragon double port is being handled by Arc System Works. Each title is sold separately on digital format for $9.99 each. These were both popular games in the era and Double Dragon was very influential in the golden age of beat ’em up. The Lee brother will be punching and kicking onto modern consoles on November 9 for simultaneously launch on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.