Two More Fighters Revealed for Tekken 8

EVO 2023 has come and gone over the weekend and there was some new revealed for Tekken 8. Unfortunately, that news is not a release date as that has yet to be given for the title. However, a returning fighter and a brand new fighter were revealed, as only returning fighters have been announced so far. Harada and Michael Murray would make these announcements on stage during the EVO 2023 event. These two additions also go along with the addition of fighter Claudio Serafino that was added just a few weeks ago. These two gameplay trailers also show off some unannounced stage locations, and some of these really bring out the detail of the Unreal Engine 5.

Raven will be making his return in his original form to the title, and almost seemingly will be bringing a Noob Saibot aspect to his character. The “Shadow Agent” will be upping his game with the power of shadows to pull off really fast moves. Raven was introduced to the series back in Tekken 5. There is also an amazing looking stage in the video that starts off. Raven certainly to offer a bit different of a fighting style with the incorporation of the shadow element. The other new character may superbly revolutionize the game.

A purely brand new character was announced after Raven, with a complete focus on counters that looks to completely change matchups in Tekken 8. Azucena hails from Peru and has clearly had too much coffee. The fact that she has been dubbed the Peruvian Coffee Queen backs that up. While she has long legs for reaching on kicks and is quick, the most surprising aspect of Azucena comes down to her fighting style. She relies completely on counters and dodges. This actually effects gameplay as the game will slow down (at least it does in the gameplay trailer) and this can certainly throw off the flow of fights. I can also see Azucena being the most high risk/high reward fighter to master, as those that can properly learn how to fight with her may end up above the rest.

While it is disappointing to still not have a release date for Tekken 8, there is certainly a bit more in store. Bandai Namco continues to drizzle out characters and the fact that this is the first actual new character to debut, there are surely more of those to come. Tekken 8 is slated to be a current generation and PC-only title as it runs on the Unreal Engine 5. Players can expect to mechanics and gorgeous visuals when this game inevitably releases, which is still slated by the end of the year. You can check out the two trailers below.

Not everyone can handle a strong and punchy blend ☕

Azucena the Peruvian coffee queen will give you a taste of defeat in #TEKKEN8! Join the official TEKKEN server 👉 https://t.co/yG3JKx1ETF pic.twitter.com/xpdZHcWSVy — TEKKEN (@TEKKEN) August 6, 2023