Two More Playable Monkeys Make Their Return in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

We’ve had quite the assortment of playable characters revealed for the upcoming remaster of classic Super Monkey Ball titles including the likes of Sonic the Hedgehog and even more human characters like Beat. The latest are a pair returning from Super Monkey Ball 3D, known as B. Jet and N. Jam. These two will be unlockable through campaign progression and once unlocked playable like the rest of the normal cast. Those wanting to break out of the normal monkey assortment and take on the tilting challenges as a new pair can get ready to dive in and check out what these skilled monkeys will bring in terms of just sheer adorableness.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania launches on October 5. Check out the latest character reveals below:

