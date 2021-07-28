Two More Players Added to the #99Club for Madden NFL 22

During this year’s Madden Week, EA has been trickling out ratings for players. The first player announced for the #99Club, which highlights the players with 99 ratings, was Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Devonte Adams. EA has now revealed the next two players to grace this club. Making their fifth appearance in a row into the club is Los Angeles Rams Defensive Tackle Aaron Donald, who is possibly the fiercest interior force in the National Football League. With a 99 rated Power Move and Strength attribute, and the fact that he lead the league in pressures last year, all equate for that fifth appearance.

The third player to be announced comes in the form of a Tight End, which usually isn’t the case for having a #99Club member even though elite Tight Ends have existed for the last 20 years. Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce returns to the #99Club and last year’s stats back that up. With 105 receptions, 1,416 yards and 11 touchdowns, Kelce is a major player in the Kansas City Chiefs prolific offense that is lead by one of the cover athletes for Madden NFL 22, Patrick Mahomes. You can check out the video below to see how the Kelce announcement went down.