Two New Characters, Courses Arrive in Mario Golf: Super Rush

Yesterday’s Nintendo Direct featured several announcements of games that were immediately available, including the Castlevania Advance Collection and the second chapter of Deltarune.

Fresh off of its August update that featured the New Donk City golf course and Toadette, Mario Golf: Super Rush also got its own shadow drop with the announcement and release of its second major free update. Koopa Troopa and Ninji are now both playable members of the game’s roster, and players can also check out two new courses: the chilly Blustery Basin or the scalding Spiky Palms. Owners also now have the option to change the difficulty levels of CPUs.

Check out the brief trailer below for a look at the new update, and be sure to read our review of Mario Golf: Super Rush, which is available now on Switch.