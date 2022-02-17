Two Point Campus Begins Its Course Reveals With Archaeology

The latest game from Two Point Studios, Two Point Campus, is due out in May, which means there’s only a few months left to get players even more excited for another quirky and charming management sim. And given that this game sees you trading in doctors and patients for professors and students, it only makes sense that the best way to build up to game’s release is by showcasing some of the offbeat courses that your dream university can offer. And so begins a series of short videos highlighting these courses, beginning below with the first entry on Archaeology.

Now, Archaeology might seem relatively sane compared to some of the other potential courses we’ve seen glimpsed in prior trailers, with nary a bullwhip, evil Frenchman, or Holy Grail to be seen (well, not yet, anyway). But as the announcer says, this is still “nature’s lost and found,” meaning that your students still have the potential to unearth fossils, pottery, or lost civilizations that may or may not include mole people. It should be interesting to see what other course previews this series brings, and we definitely can’t wait for May 17, when Two Point Campus comes out across all major platforms.