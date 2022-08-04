Two Point Campus Begins School Year With Graduation Launch Trailer

Yes, that headline may seem contradictory and out of the ordinary, but as seen with the types of classes and activities that can be offered in the game, the world of Two Point Campus is far from ordinary. Two Point Studios’ latest quirky sim is due out in less than a week, and thus has a brand-new launch trailer that you can check out below. But while most university students are beginning to gear up for a new semester, this trailer begins with a graduation, acting as a way to properly introduce more players to this odd version of campus life.

From the praise of the students to the lame puns, this graduation speech has it all, plus a showcase of the odd types of classes to teach and students to mold, like wizards, knights, spies, and more. It also shows off student activities like parties to enjoy, the official Cheeseball sport for budding athletes, and of course, a decent chunk of gameplay. That’s not even getting into the clubs you can set up, the fictional bands to hire, and much more. Two Point Campus arrives on August 9 for all major platforms, will be a day one Game Pass title, has pre-order bonuses for both this game and Two Point Hospital, and has physical Enrolment Edition with a campus map, a University Prospectus, and exclusive packaging, which you can pre-order here alongside the digital edition.