Two Point Campus Launching in May, Day One on Game Pass

Two Point Hospital was a fantastic homage to Bullfrog’s classic Theme Hospital, but was hurt a bit by staggered releases across platforms. PC users got it much earlier than console users and Switch users had to wait the longest to play it. Now, Two Point Studios are back with Two Point Campus, which brings wacky scenarios and characters to a college setting and will launch across PC via Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, PS5, and Switch on the same day.

Players will be able to enjoy concerts, cooking, or just being a wallflower in the corner. With a goofy sense of humor and a lot of fun to be had, Two Point Campus looks to follow up on what made Two Point Hospital so fun – but with a revamped setting that is actually pretty new for such a well-worn genre. PC and Xbox Game Pass users will be able to enjoy it at no additional charge when it launches across all devices on May 17.