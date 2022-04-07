Two Point Campus Moves First Day of Class to August 9

Those eager to dive into Two Point Campus and start their own crazy colleges are going to have to wait just a bit longer before opening their campus’ doors. Today, Two Point Studios announced a new release date of August 9 for their game, citing their desire to release it simultaneously for all platforms as a primary reason. It’s not all bad news though, as fans can now get a bit more insight into the developer’s vision for their college life simulator.

Hardcore Gamer recently had the chance to have some hands-on time with Two Point Campus, and this vision is already apparent in the gameplay. The humor is still there, as is the organizational management seen in Two Point Hospital, but the student-nurturing aspect already seems like it’ll be an interesting change for the better. Make sure to check out the video and our preview for all the details.