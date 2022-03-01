Two Point Hospital’s ‘Speedy Recovery’ DLC Comes to the Rescue on March 15

The next innovation in hospital administration is coming to Two Point Hospital in just a couple of weeks. With this new “Speedy Recovery” DLC, admins will gain the ability to rush to the scene of any incident using their fleet of…innovative, first response vehicles. Time is of the essence when it comes to sickness and injury, but one wonders if practicality should play a role too.

Speedy Recovery adds a new game mode to Two Point Hospital wherein players must compete with neighboring hospitals to “rescue” the most patients. To do this, they’ll be able to build up a fleet of oddball emergency vehicles, each of which is best suited to different situations and conditions. Additionally, Speedy Recovery will add three new treatment rooms, nineteen new illnesses and new cures to go along with them. As is to be expected of Two Point Hospital by now, all of these involve some sort of cheeky play on words like “Honey Trap,” “Hive Mind” and “Snow Problem.” How will these be represented in-game? Well, there’s only one way to find out.

Two Point Hospital is available now PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch.