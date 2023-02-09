Two Sunsoft Soundtracks Brought Together on Vinyl

Sunsoft used to be a big name in the gaming world. Back in the 90s, they released a wide variety of titles including Journey to Silius and Uforia: The Saga. Decades later, both soundtracks are being brought together on vinyl via Ship to Shore PhoneCo.

Why these two game soundtracks? They were both scored by Naoki Kodaka and are beloved by their audiences. Side A features tracks from Journey to Silius and Side B includes the Uforia songs. The vinyl coloration is split in half as black and white to go along with the dual-soundtrack theme.

Pre-orders are open now at a price of $25. This soundtrack set is expected to ship in Q3 of 2023.