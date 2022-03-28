Two Weeks of Free Access to Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Multiplayer Begins this Week

Last month, Sledgehammer Games kicked off their second season of content for the latest Call of Duty, which added new maps, weapons and more to the shooter’s multiplayer and zombie modes.

Later this week, interested players across all platforms will be able to check out select content from the multiplayer portion of Call of Duty: Vanguard as part of a two-week-long Free Access period. From March 30-April 13, newcomers can check out the latest pair of maps that were added to the game last month, Casablanca and Gondola, as well as a featured playlist with some of Vanguard’s “most popular maps”, with Shipment and Das Haus being specifically mentioned. Free Access players will also be able to check out a large-scale map set in the Alps that features vehicles and tasks players with capturing bases to unlock Buy Stations and eventually secure enough of the map to be victorious.

