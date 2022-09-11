Ubisoft Announces its First Two Assassin’s Creed Infinity Projects, Codenames Red, Hexe

Ubisoft has formally announced the first two projects that’ll be a part of their ambitious Assassin’s Creed Infinity project.

After much speculation, Ubisoft has properly revealed what exactly Assassin’s Creed Infinity is and how it’ll guide the franchise going forward. Assassin’s Creed Infinity will serve as a hub, or, a personal animus for the player where each game is presented as memory that players can easily jump in and out of as they please. It’ll house all future mainline entries alongside standalone multiplayer experiences and present day story content.

As for the first games, Ubisoft revealed two new Assassin’s Creed games that will usher in the Infinity era. The first is Assassin’s Creed Codename Red. This title will finally take players to the heavily requested era of Feudal Japan, but there’s a big catch for those hoping Red might be a more traditional Assassin’s Creed experience like the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage. It’s under development at Ubisoft Quebec and will be fourth entry in the RPG series of Assassin’s Creed games.

The second title is Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe. In development at Ubisoft Montreal, Hexe is a lot more mysterious with Ubisoft only mentioning how it’ll feel fresh and different from other titles. According to reports, the game will take place in 16th century Europe and focuses heavily on the witch hunts that occurred in that time period. Given the logo for Hexe gives off a very European occult vibe, this doesn’t appear out of the question. We’ll have to wait a bit longer for official details.

No release windows or platforms were provided for either Assassin’s Creed Codename Red or Hexe. The next entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, launches in 2023.