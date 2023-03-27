Ubisoft Becomes Latest Publisher to Pull Out of E3 2023

Ubisoft today announced that they will no longer be attending E3 2023 and will instead hold their own event.

Another major publisher has opted against attending the revamped E3 2023, which kicks off June 13. While the publisher behind Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry initially planned on attending the event, they have since changed their minds and will hold their own event on June 12.

“While we initially intended to have an official E3 presence, we’ve made the subsequent decision to move in a different direction, and will be holding a Ubisoft Forward Live event on 12th June in Los Angeles,” a Ubisoft spokesperson told VGC. “We look forward to sharing more details with our players very soon.”

Ubisoft bowing out of E3 is yet another blow to the staple show that has struggled since the onset of the pandemic. Already, both Xbox and Nintendo have announced they will not attend the show. Much like Ubisoft, Xbox will hold its own showcase around the same time, but it won’t be associated with E3. PlayStation, EA, and Activision Blizzard, who have skipped the show in years before the pandemic, are not expected to attend.

Less than three months out, it remains unknown who will be at the show. While organizer ReedPop has promised AAA publishers, indie developers, and hardware firms will be at the show, no major players have announced their attendance. Hopefully, we’ll soon get a roster of participants.

E3 2023 takes place Jun 13, 2023 – Jun 16, 2023. Ubisoft Forward Live takes place June 12. Xbox will hold its showcase around the early June timeframe as well.