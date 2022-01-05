Ubisoft+ Coming to Xbox Consoles

Earlier today, Ubisoft announced that their first big title of 2022, Rainbow Six: Extraction, would be available as a day one launch title for Xbox Game Pass subscribers on consoles and PC later this month.

However, that’s not the only piece of Xbox-related news that the French publisher had for fans today. Ubisoft’s game subscription service Ubisoft+, which features over 100 titles with day one access and premium editions for select titles, will be making its console debut on Xbox devices in the future, having previously only been available on PC and via cloud streaming services Stadia and Luna. While there is no word on when the service will be available or what the pricing will be, as Ubisoft+ currently runs $15 a month for PC access and $18 a month to add on cloud gaming access, this is a welcome addition to the game subscription services available for Xbox owners, including EA Play and Xbox’s own Game Pass.

