Ubisoft Confirms Assassin’s Creed Infinity After Reports Detail Live Service Game

With no new Assassin’s Creed game scheduled to arrive by the end of this year, many have started to wonder where the franchise heads next after Valhalla.

Now, Ubisoft has confirmed the existence of an upcoming project codenamed Assassin’s Creed Infinity, which is still early in its development and will be produced by Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Quebec. While few other concrete details were provided about the title, this blog post arrives several hours after a piece from Bloomberg emerged that, while unconfirmed, fleshes out what fans may be able to expect from Assassin’s Creed Infinity. According to Jason Schreier, Infinity will be a live service game that evolves over time, and will feature multiple settings and time periods throughout history that are set to arrive at and after its initial launch. Both Bloomberg’s piece and the Ubisoft post seemed to indicate that Infinity is likely still several years away from its launch, so it may be some time before we get any official details on how Assassin’s Creed Infinity will attempt to evolve the future of the series.

