Ubisoft Delays Riders Republic to October, Rainbow Six Extraction to 2022

Last month at E3, Ubisoft dedicated a large portion of their showcase to debuting the first gameplay for Rainbow Six Extraction, as well as providing another look at their extreme multiplayer racer Riders Republic, both of which were set to launch in September.

Now, just a few weeks later, the French publisher is shifting the release dates for both of these titles, allowing for additional development time to finalize and polish both of these games over the following months. Riders Republic, which had an original release date of September 2, will now launch on October 28, with a beta set to be available to players before the game launches. Meanwhile, Rainbow Six Extraction’s delay is a bit more drastic, changing from September 16 to January 2022, with a more specific date to follow at a later time.

Both titles are set to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.