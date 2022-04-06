Ubisoft Formally Ends Content Support for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Ubisoft and Ubisoft Paris have ended content support for their controversial Ghost Recon entry, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s content life has come to an end. Taking to Twitter, publisher Ubisoft confirmed that after eleven content updates over two years, the end has come for Breakpoint. The final piece of content arrived on November 2, 2021 in the form of Operation Motherland. The servers for the title and its predecessor, Ghost Recon Wildlands, will remain online for both solo and co-op play.

Hey Ghosts, we have an important message we would like to share with you all 👇 pic.twitter.com/kYeyVWVtgi — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) April 5, 2022

Ghost Recon Breakpoint launched on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia in October 7, 2019 to mostly negative reviews. The game was panned for its focus on loot, slow pace, forced online integration, and half-baked concepts. To its credit, developer Ubisoft Paris worked diligently over the past few years to roll back some of the questionable design decisions and make Breakpoint feel more like a traditional Ghost Recon experience. However, the game became a hotbed for controversy again last year when Ubisoft used it to experiment with their NFT based Quartz system.

As for what’s next for Ghost Recon and Ubisoft Paris is a mystery. According to Kotaku, the team is working on a new mainline Ghost Recon series. Take this with a grain of salt as neither developer or publisher has made an announcement.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.