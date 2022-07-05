Ubisoft Forward Announced for September, Focuses on Multiple Games

Ubisoft today announced when their next big Ubisoft Forward Showcase takes place.

It’s been a long time since we’ve heard from Ubisoft. The massive publisher has regularly held Ubisoft Forward showcase events in the summer time the past few years. However, this year has been quiet with the publisher not making any appearance during Summer Games Fest. Today, however, Ubisoft has broken their silence.

The publisher today announced that the next Ubisoft Forward takes place on September 10 at 12pm Pacific / 3pm Eastern. The show will focus on updates and news concerning multiple games and projects. No specific titles were mentioned, but we wouldn’t be surprised in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora shows up as it is currently rumored to launch this holiday season. Other possibilities include a new Assassins’ Creed title Ubisoft confirmed would be announced in September, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline, and Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland, and another look at Skull and Bones.

Be sure to check back on September 10 to see everything Ubisoft announces. Want to see something from Ubisoft sooner? A Skull and Bones gameplay reveal is set for July 7.