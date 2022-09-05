Ubisoft Forward Returns Later This Week

Ubisoft’s own brand of livestream presentations, returns this coming Saturday in the form of Ubisoft Forward. Starting from 12PM Pacific on September 10, Ubisoft have specified that the likes of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Skull & Bones and what they’ve described as “the future of the franchise” of Assassin’s Creed, will show up in some form. It remains to be seen whether this presentation will focus solely on these three games, or if any surprises or new reveals are planned alongside.

For Assassin’s Creed however, the reveal has been slightly tainted by last week’s leaks that seemed to hint that Mirage would be the new project’s sub-title. Ubisoft would very quickly confirm the leaked visuals were real, though what form Mirage would take, was at the time still unclear. No doubt what kind of release Mirage ends up being, will be answered. Hopefully alongside a few other tidbits coming in the near future from the developer/publisher. You can catch the latest upcoming presentation here.