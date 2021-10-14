Ubisoft Indefinitely Delays Ghost Recon Frontline Beta

Last week, you may recall Ubisoft announcing/revealing the latest in their line of Tom Clancy-branded, multiplayer-centric titles, in the form of Ghost Recon: Frontline. Nobody would blame you if you can’t; judging from the reveal trailer’s user rating at present, it would seem many more would prefer to just as quickly forget it as well. And while today would’ve been the start of the game’s first closed beta — planned to run all the way up to October 21 — seemingly at the last minute, Ubisoft have delayed the beta indefinitely. Taking to the game’s official Twitter page, Ubisoft simply stated their intent in “creating the best experience possible”. No new date has been given for when the closed beta is due to kick off.

But no doubt the game’s initial negative reception, played a huge part in the company’s last-minute U-turn. Ghost Recon: Frontline, having been revealed as part of the series’ 20th anniversary celebrations, was described, on announcement, as a “grounded” free-to-play, massive PvP shooter, which primarily focused on what it dubbed its Expedition Mode — a class-based take on the Battle Royale formula. Two other modes were briefly touched upon, but it was Expeditions Mode that took up a vast chunk of the trailer. As of this moment, the trailer for Frontline on Ubisoft’s official channel stands at a near 1:4 ratio of likes to dislikes, with roughly five thousand likes compared to nineteen-thousand dislikes. Frontline’s announcement came only three months after Ubisoft revealed fellow free-to-pay, Clancy-branded shooter, Tom Clancy’s XDefiant. Itself a more arena-focused shooter and similarly receiving a predominantly negative reception on reveal. Ghost Recon Frontline is planned to release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC & Stadia.