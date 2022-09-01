Ubisoft Officially Announces Assassin’s Creed Mirage Following Leak

Ubisoft today officially announced the next entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

The next Assassin’s Creed title has been formally unveiled following a leak from Assassin’s Creed fan site The Codex Network. Ubisoft will showcase the game next week on September 10 as part of their Ubisoft Forward presentation, which kicks off at 12pm Pacific.

The announcement comes via a Tweet from the publisher and includes artwork of the main protagonist prepared to assassinate someone. Though unconfirmed, sources have indicated that the protagonist of the game is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Basim.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next Assassin's Creed game. We can't wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward: 9PM CEST | 12PM PT. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/92LoEcrrWs — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 1, 2022

While few official details about Assassin’s Creed Mirage are known, there are plenty of rumors floating around. According to reports, unlike Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla, Mirage serves as a throwback to the original games with a heavier focus on stealth. It’s also said to be much smaller in scope than recent titles and rumored to take place in Iraq.

We should hopefully learn a lot more, including when we might get our hands on the game, next week during Ubisoft Forward. Be sure to check back September 10 to learn more about Assassin’s Creed Mirage and other Ubisoft news.