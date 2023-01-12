Ubisoft Stock Falls to Near Seven Year Low Following Latest Round of Updates

Just over 24 hours on from their most recent financial update — which saw the publisher confirm the cancellation of three unannounced games, as well as a sixth delay to the troubled, long-in-development Skull & Bones — Ubisoft’s share price has plummeted to a near seven-year low. At the time of writing, Ubisoft shares traded at around €20.52. At one point today, they were as low as €18.83 — the lowest shares in the company have been since February 2016 when they sat at €18.99. The steep decline comes off the back of Ubisoft attempting to provide some explanation to their recent round of financial results under, which Ubisoft themselves put down to “major challenges as the industry continues to shift towards mega-brands and long-lasting titles than can reach players across the globe”. And as a result, employing “increased cautiousness over the coming years.”

On other fronts, today also saw Skull & Bones’ delay made public and official via a brief update on their social media channels. Again, no new release date was provided though news of a new snippet of gameplay — scheduled to broadcast tomorrow — was announced. But needless to say Skull & Bones isn’t the only worrisome name in Ubisoft’s upcoming line-up of games, with the fate of similarly absent titles Beyond Good & Evil 2 and a remake of the original Prince of Persia, nowhere to be seen.

And as far as the company’s most commercially-reliant IP, Assassin’s Creed, it feels as if Ubisoft are tripling-down, let alone doubling-down, on the idea that their already-announced titles can carry them through. Titles which include Assassin’s Creed Mirage — the next mainline installment in the series — as well as Codename Jade, Project Red & Project Hexe. Video game entries to the worlds of both Star Wars and Avatar complete the line-up, though no gameplay from either project, has so far been revealed.