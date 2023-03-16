Ubisoft Updates Far Cry 5 to run at 60fps on PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Ubisoft today announced a brand new patch that boosts Far Cry 5 to 60fps when running on a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S.

The controversial fifth entry in the Far Cry franchise is now five years old. Players first traversed to Hope County, Montana in 2017 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC in an attempt to liberate its people from the Seed clan. Today, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners can return to Hope County with some new features when playing the game on one of these machines.

In a new patch today, all three current-gen consoles can run the game at 60 frames-per-second. The smoother visual experience applies to the entirety of Far Cry 5, including all post-launch updates and the three DLC expansions. Xbox Series X|S owners also get boosted resolutions while running at 60fps. Xbox Series X can run the game at a native 4K resolution, while Xbox Series S runs at a native 1080p. Unfortunately, PS5 is stuck at the same 2880×1620 resolution of the PS4 Pro. It’s important to note this is a patch for the game when running in backwards compatibility on the current-gen machines, not a dedicated PS5 and Xbox Series X|S game.

Far Cry 5 is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC with this update available for free for all players. Players will be able to try out the game for free from March 23-27. The game will be 85% off from the Ubisoft Store starting today until April 4.