Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Pushed Back to ‘2023-24’

Ubisoft’s upcoming video game adaptation of James Cameron’s world of Avatar, will no longer release this year. Making the announcement as part of the company’s latest financial results, Massive Entertainment-developed Frontiers of Pandora could even miss next year completely — potentially slipping back as far as 2024. Ubisoft stating that the game is now targeting a release in “2023-24”, a reference perhaps to the financial year which for that period would end March 31st 2024.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was originally unveiled back at last year’s E3 gathering, but all we got at the time was a CGI trailer, with little details or footage of how the gameplay would look. In fact, very little is known about the premise of the game itself and whether, if at all, it ties into Cameron’s own upcoming sequel to the original 2009 film. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is planned to release across PS5, Xbox Series X/S & PC.