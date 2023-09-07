UFC 5 Release Date and Details Announced

EA has officially announced its latest UFC game this week with UFC 5. The game will have three different cover athletes with Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Schevchenko will be on the various covers. UFC 5 will be available only on current generation consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, on October 27. The latest release in the franchise will be the first to use the Frostbite Engine, so a slew of changes will be coming to the game. This includes the all-new Real Impact System and a high-speed 60 frames-per-second rendering and gameplay simulation. Legendary fighters including Fedor Emelianenko. Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, and more are available as a pre-order bonus for the Deluxe Edition.
“UFC 5 is the most realistic MMA experience fans can have outside of the Octagon,” said UFC President Dana White. “This game is incredible and truly a next-generation UFC experience.”
The Real Impact System offers many community requests as realistic blow-by-blow damage with hyper-accurate progression will be experienced. Fighters attributes realistically deteriorate over the course of a fighter. There are 64,000 possible facial damage combinations along with new fluid physics and particle systems to elevate blood and sweat. New facial animation tools enhance the fighter likeness that includes advanced body sculpting and a big boost to strand-based hair will be seen in the game. Other big changes are listed below along with the reveal trailer for UFC 5.
“UFC 5 captures all the sweat, blood and commitment that it takes to be successful in the Octagon,” said Volkanovski. “Trust me, the level of immersion that EA SPORTS has recreated with this game is the ultimate representation of the sport.”
Cinematic K.O. Replay: Cinematic K.O. replays showcase fight-ending finishes with intensified visuals and enhanced excitement. Presented in super slow motion with cinematic angles and lighting, the impact of fight-ending shots represents highlight reel moments recapturing the drama of a UFC fight.
Doctor’s Checks and Stoppages: Suffering a notable injury prompts the referee to pause the fight for a ringside doctor’s inspection. Failure to adapt and protect the injury from further damage can lead to a doctor’s stoppage, which introduces true-to-sport strategic variables for players to navigate under heightened pressure.
New Strikes and Hit Reactions: New Strike animations emulate heavy hitters, professional kickboxers and more – coupled with new motion variations for ground and pound elbows, spinning attacks, body punches and calf kicks. Plus, the Hit Reaction animations and physics during a frenetic fight can initiate clean connection impacts – moments players can feel with next-level immersion during gameplay.
Seamless Submissions: Revamped Seamless Submissions extend the existing grappling system with faster animation transitions and the removal of mini games. Grapple Assist aids beginners, while veterans can explore deeper layers. Seamless submissions provide a smoother, authentic ground game for grappling enthusiasts.
Fight Week and Alter Egos: UFC 5‘s launch includes a revamped live service with features like Fight Week and Fight Picks tied to real-world UFC events. Alter Egos are all new versions of top fighters which capture authentic career-defining moments and provide alternative looks and associated abilities.