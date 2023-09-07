UFC 5 Release Date and Details Announced

EA has officially announced its latest UFC game this week with UFC 5. The game will have three different cover athletes with Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Schevchenko will be on the various covers. UFC 5 will be available only on current generation consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, on October 27. The latest release in the franchise will be the first to use the Frostbite Engine, so a slew of changes will be coming to the game. This includes the all-new Real Impact System and a high-speed 60 frames-per-second rendering and gameplay simulation. Legendary fighters including Fedor Emelianenko. Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, and more are available as a pre-order bonus for the Deluxe Edition.

“UFC 5 is the most realistic MMA experience fans can have outside of the Octagon,” said UFC President Dana White. “This game is incredible and truly a next-generation UFC experience.”