Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher Coming Soon to Switch

The kaiju film genre is something that has been entrenched in Japan for over 50 years and we have seen it take the form of many kinds of games. Slower-paced tactical RPGs, faster-paced fighting/wrestling game hybrids like King of the Monsters, and now, in Monster Rancher form. The Monster Rancher format really does lend itself well to the idea of kaiju monsters being formed from them and the Switch being a portable platform makes a lot of sense for a platform for a game like this. Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher hits the Switch on October 20 and offers something a bit different from other kaiju games on the market.