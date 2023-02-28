Ultra Pro Wrestling Brings Aki-Inspired Thrills to Kickstarter

There have been several attempts to recreate what made Aki’s N64 pro wrestling games great. We’ve seen some do a better job than others, like Yuke’s Day of Reckoning series continue a lot of what made them at least feel special in the ring – while fan-centric efforts like Pro Wrestling X have been more hit or miss over the years. The game will feature a variety of original wrestlers alongside promotions inspired by real-life ones. The Big Leagues feature a 1997 WWF look, while Mexico goes for a six-sided ring ala AAA, Blast evokes WCW Monday Nitro, Japan is a blend of New Japan and All Japan, and an MMA cage showcases hybrid fighting. Ultra Pro Wrestling is available to back via Kickstarter now.