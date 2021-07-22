Umurangi Generation Wins Grand Prize At IGF Awards

(Editor’s note: Please note that the author of this article, Kyle LeClair, also served as an IGF judge. He was not asked nor compelled to write this article by the IGF.)

The annual Game Developer’s Choice Awards were handed out last night at GDC 2021, and while Hades emerged as the big victor there, it wasn’t the only indie title to be celebrated that evening, as the 2021 Independent Games Festival Awards were given out right before the GDC Awards as well. In a digital ceremony hosted by Victoria Tran, Community Director for Innersloth Games, the Seumas McNally Grand Prize was awarded to none other than Umurangi Generation, the apocalyptic punk photography game from New Zealand-based developers Origame Digital. Umurangi Generation had stiff competition though, with Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Genesis Noir, Paradise Killer, Spiritfarer, and Teardown rounding out the category.

Outside of the Grand Prize, Umurangi Generation also won for Excellence in Narrative, earning it two awards out of three nominations. The only other game to win multiple awards was fellow Grand Prize nominee Genesis Noir, who had the most nominations with a total of four, and ended up taking home Excellence in Visual Art and Excellence in Audio. Rounding thing out, additional nominee Teardown won for Excellence in Design, Best Student Game went to Vessels, Blaseball ended up getting the Nuovo Award for innovation, and the Audience Award went to Arrog. You can check out full list of nominees and honorable mentions over at the official Independent Games Festival site, and hopefully we can look forward to another batch of quality indie games next year as well.