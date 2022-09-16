Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Comes to PC Next Month

Despite having no new entries in the series, 2022 has been a fairly busy year for the Uncharted franchise, as the long-awaited movie adaptation finally hit theaters this past February, while PS5 owners got to revisit upgraded versions of the two latest games via the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection in January.

Since the Legacy of Thieves Collection was first announced last year, Sony had made it clear that the remastered games would be coming to both PS5 and PC, marking the series’ first appearance on the latter platform. Now, PC players finally have a date to look forward to, as Iron Galaxy has announced that Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will be making their PC debut on October 19 through Steam and the Epic Games Store. As the trailer below shows, both titles have been optimized for PC by offering Ultra-Wide monitor support and a variety of quality of life and graphical adjustment features.

