Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Coming to PS5, PC

Naughty Dog and PlayStation Studios today announced the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PS5 and PC.

The two most recent Uncharted titles are coming to new platforms as the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. This new bundle features remastered versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. In addition to the PS5, the remastered collection will also be available on PC.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End launched in 2016 and follows Nathan Drake as he hunts for Captain Avery’s lost treasure. Surprisingly, the game never received PS4 Pro support, meaning this will be the first time it will be enhanced beyond its original PS4 incarnation. Meanwhile, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy starts Chloe Frazer as she hunts for the Golden Tusk of Ganesh.

Naughty Dog is handling the PS5 version, which launches early 2022. Iron Galaxy, meanwhile, is handling the PC version, which launches shortly after the PS5 version.