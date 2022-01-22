Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Receives Launch Trailer for PS5 Release

Last month, Naughty Dog detailed the PS5-specific enhancements coming to their upgraded collection of Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy, including multiple presentation options, faster loading times, 3D audio and Dualsense integration.

Now, just one week away from the remaster’s debut on PS5, the developer has released a launch trailer that can be seen below, and features a fresh look at the latest adventures of Nathan Drake, Chloe Frazer and the rest of the new and returning cast. PS5 owners who previously purchased either of the titles on PS4 will be able to upgrade for only $10 starting at launch, and anyone who purchases the Legacy of Thieves Collection before February 3 will get a free ticket for the upcoming Uncharted movie, which hits theaters on February 18.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will launch on PS5 on January 28, followed by a PC release later this year. For more on both of these games, be sure to check out our reviews of Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy.