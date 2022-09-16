Uncover The Mystery Of The Druids In The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong

The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong continues the year long adventure that began in the Ascending Tide dungeon DLC. In Firesong players will explore the island of Galen and take a deep dive into the culture of druids. House Mornard and the southern port city of Vastyr serve as the lone bastion of Breton civilization on an island filled with overgrown forests and inhospitable jungles. There are plenty of new challenges and boss battles to find in Galen amid the the story of war between the different groups and druids and sea pirate raids on House Mornard, building Firesong up to be an epic conclusion for the High Isle expansion content. More information on Firesong and Update 36 can be found in the ESO blog. The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong launches for PC, Mac and Stadia on November 1 and PlayStation and Xbox consoles on November 15.